Man charged with murder in connection with December shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in Raleigh in December.

On December 23, 2024, Raleigh police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Cedar Forest Way. When officers arrived they found Deantonio Orlando Mursuli, 33, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said Joshua Reed Blackwell, 37, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

