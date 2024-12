Man taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting, person in custody

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a heavy police presence at a Raleigh apartment complex due to a shooting.

Chopper 11 showing you the scene on Cedar Forest Way in north Raleigh.

We're told officers responded to a shooting and found a man in serious condition.

That man was rushed to the hospital. Another person is in custody.

There is no threat to the community.