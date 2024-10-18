Burlington mother charged with second-degree murder in connection with son's death

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Burlington woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection with her son's death.

In May, Burlington police responded to calls about an unresponsive, malnourished man in the 600 block of Kivett Street. When officers arrived they found 21-year-old Max Lyar Oilouch dead.

Detectives said an investigation found that Oilouch suffered from neglect from his primary caretaker, leading to his death.

Police arrested Oilouch's mother, 44-year-old Khlimolene "Kymo" Star Oilouch on Thursday in connection with his death. She is charged with second-degree murder.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards

