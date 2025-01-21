Raleigh police have large presence for shooting investigation in Renaissance Park area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Renaissance Park neighborhood.

According to a post on X, RPD says they are currently conducting an active investigation in the 600 block of Democracy Street. The public is advised to avoid the area as the investigation progresses.

The police department sent out an alert to people in the impacted area telling them to go inside and stay. They were told in the alert to avoid Tryon Road and US70/401 until further notice.