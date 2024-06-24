UNC-Chapel Hill professor let go after saying school secretly recorded his classes

The economics professors says he's outspoken and refuses to keep quiet about injustices.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC-Chapel Hill professor, who said school administrators secretly recorded his classes, has been let go.

Larry Chavis taught economics at UNC for 18 years. He said he was notified that his contract would not be renewed.

Back in early May, Chavis told WTVD that the university launched an apparent investigation. He received a letter on April 22 from UNC which stated it had received reports concerning class content and conduct over the past few months. Unbeknownst to him, several of his classes had been recorded and reviewed on April 8th, 10th, 15th, and 17th using a camera in the classroom.

Chavis believes the climate on campus hasn't always been accepting of marginalized groups.

"At times, I've felt like I'm the Nikole Hannah-Jones that no one knows about," Chavis said in May. "There are times I left the building crying with people asking me to not even mention to students that I would prefer they not wear Native American mascot gear in my Indigenous studies class."

The letter also stated that notice is not required to record classes, and it does record classes without notice in response to concerns raised by students.

In May, UNC Media Relations released a statement to ABC11 on the situation:

Regarding the general topic of filming classes, the University does not have a formal policy but follows applicable laws.

Protecting the principles of academic freedom and freedom of expression are among the most important responsibilities we share, in addition to assuring student success and well-being in the classroom.

