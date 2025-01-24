Law enforcement, immigrant groups respond to Trump administration changes

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the Trump administration announces proposed changes to national immigration policy, local law enforcement and community advocates are watching closely.

"There's a lot of fear, there's a lot of fear and intimidation," said Leticia Zaval.

Zavala is the coordinator of El Futuro es Nuestro, which means "'The Future is Ours." Based in Goldsboro, her group represents farm workers across central and eastern North Carolina.

Now she worries that future is very much up in the air.

"They're scared to send their kids to school, they're scared to go to work, they're scared to do grocery shopping," she said.

Those fears stem from the Trump administration's plan to expand ICE enforcement to places previously deemed off-limits.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said, "Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trust them to use common sense."

Zavala is telling immigrant families to have a plan in place if they're affected.

"We tell people get power of attorney so someone can pick up their children from school in case they get picked up at work or another place; we're telling people not to open the doors, we're telling people to stay calm," she said.

It all comes after North Carolina's HB-10 requiring local law enforcement cooperation with ICE for people arrested for serious crimes.

But going after innocent people is something entirely different, some say.

"We are a city that welcomes everyone, we are a city that loves our neighbors," said Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams.

Williams said that right now the city is working with attorneys to navigate the immigration changes, but says he has no interest in city law enforcement becoming deputized for immigration raids.

"The taxpayers of Durham do not pay the Durham Police Department to be an extension of ICE, so the Durham Police Department will do what DPD is supposed to do by law and nothing extra," the mayor said.

It's something that other local law enforcement agencies are also trying to figure out. The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11, "As we are in the early days of the new Trump administration, the Wake County Sheriff's Office is now conducting meetings with federal officials regarding immigration enforcement. The agency's plan is to continue to maintain a good working relationship with all federal, state, and local agencies while focusing on the safety and well-being of Wake County residents."

In Nash County, Sheriff Keith Stone said that though he supports efforts to tighten the border, locally his office is only interested in targeting crime.

"My vision is to secure the border, the real criminals in the community, get them out of here, and for those who are here, have a safe and legal route to become citizens," Stone said. "We're focused on the safe community, and we're not going out trying to round up anyone that's not causing any criminal activity."