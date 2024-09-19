Lenovo Center look revealed as Caniacs, Wolfpack fans gear up for new season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New signs for the newly named Lenovo Center were shown to the public for the first time Thursday.

This comes just a week after the venue was renamed from PNC Arena. It's also right on time as the Carolina Hurricanes begin training camp Thursday -- with the preseason beginning Sept. 24 and the regular season starting Oct. 11.

The new name for the arena comes along with other planned changes to the area. New renderings were released recently showing the brand new entertainment district that is planned for the area of West Raleigh near Carter-Finley Stadium.

The project will take 15 years before it's all complete.

The ceremony for the new signage included Gov. Roy Cooper, Carolina Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes Owner Ton Dundon, as well as NC State Athletics Director Boo Corrigan. They were all in high spirits Thursday to mark the change as the start of a new era for the Triangle venue.

Cooper said the changes will bring hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue into the state.

"It is a great day for Caniacs, for Wolfpack fans, for concert lovers, and especially the economy of North Carolina," Cooper said.

The Governor even got some jokes off - flashing his "lucky red socks" and sharing his excitement for the future renovations at the Lenovo Center and the mixed-use development around the arena set to break ground in the coming years.

"I'm excited for it as long as it doesn't deter you from hitting that salary cap every year," Cooper said to Hurricanes Owner Tom Dundon.

Dundon said that he will look at success stories at other entertainment districts nationally for inspiration as they launch the project in Raleigh.

"The hard part is making sure you get it right. Right? ... So that's the scary thing about what we're doing next is just making sure once it's done, you don't have regrets," he said.

He added that the ultimate goal is making sure Triangle residents think of the complex as a destination, even if they're not there for sports or a concert.

"It'd be great if you thought about this area, the Lenovo Center and the things around it and it was interesting," said Dundon. "I think more than anything, it's just how do we make this experience more interesting besides when we win a game or NC State wins a game."

The Lenovo naming rights on the arena will last 10 years. The company is also the official technology partner of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The computer maker is one of the largest employers in Research Triangle Park and has been a partner of the Carolina Hurricanes since 2010.

It cost up to $1 million to put new signage all around the outside of the building.

