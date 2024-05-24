Lifeguard shortage still issue as central NC swimming pools set to open

Raleigh and Durham hope to emulate Fayetteville, which has filled all its lifeguard positions as pool season begins.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In time for Memorial Day weekend, seasonal pools in Raleigh and Fayetteville are opening beginning Saturday. But while swimmers can soon take a dip outside in the hot summer sun, city officials say the lifeguard shortage is still a lingering issue.

Raleigh's Aquatics Director Aaron Weaver said the city is in virtually the same spot it was in this time last year with about 200 spots filled and around 40 more they're still trying to hire for. If those jobs are not filled, that could mean some pool areas getting shut down, and fewer people being allowed in the water.

The director said there is a silver lining, though.

Looking back, one of the things that helped us in the '90s and 2000s was that 'Baywatch' was still on TV. - Aaron Weaver, Raleigh's aquatics director

"I think the light bulb goes off for people about this time. 'School's about to end, I need to get a job.' And we are seeing the applications pick up," Weaver said.

In Fayetteville, officials said they've filled all 100 of their lifeguard positions for seasonal pools.

"We've got an amazing range of personalities with us this year. We do have some newbies who are young and then we do have, again, veterans," said Heidi Bleazey of Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation.

Durham's outdoor seasonal pools don't open until June 5, but officials there said they're still looking to hire about 30 lifeguards out of a total of 56 positions. Despite that, Durham officials say pools should still be open seven days a week and that staffing shouldn't affect the hours they'll be open. But Weaver said the now years-long national lifeguard shortage continues to affect Raleigh.

He said he hopes promoting lifeguards' importance to public safety will help fill jobs.

"They improve the life skill of swimming. They improve their endurance at swimming. They learn how to work together as a team to save a person's life. There's just so many amazing additional skills that you learn from lifeguarding," Weaver said. "And I think it's just getting that word out and making it exciting."