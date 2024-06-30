LIST: Where to see July 4th fireworks near Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville

For the Dix Park July 4th celebration, free shuttles will pick up people from Moore Square Park at 5:30 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Independence Day celebrations are taking place across North Carolina and in the Triangle.

Here is a list of events and ways to celebrate July 4th in your area.

RALEIGH

For the third consecutive year, the City of Raleigh and ABC11 are teaming up to present the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks!

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. The event will feature a food truck court with 40 trucks and more.

There will not be any parking on the Dix Park campus on July 4. Free event parking is available at downtown parking decks and NC State Centennial Campus.

Free shuttles will pick up people from Moore Square Park, starting at 5:30 p.m. It will then drop riders off at Centennial Parkway/Blair Drive, a .2 mile (5 min) walk to the event.

But don't fret if you can't make it out to the park in person, ABC11 will broadcast the entire show live starting at 9 p.m.

DURHAM

Durham Parks and Recreation and the Durham Bulls are celebrating with post-game fireworks on Thursday, July 4.

The Durham Bulls game against the Norfolk Tides begins at 6:35 p.m. at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Fireworks will follow the game at 9:15 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE

The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, the City of Fayetteville, and Fayetteville PWC will host The Independence Concert & Fireworks, a free event on Thursday, July 4. It will be held at Festival Park in Fayetteville.

The event will feature performances from the Fayetteville Symphonic Band, Fayetteville's only community wind band performing group, and the 82nd Airborne Division Band.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. The concerts are expected to begin at 7:15 p.m. with fireworks following the performances.

FORT LIBERTY

The 2024 Fourth at the Fort celebration includes live music featuring Flo Rida, Plain White T's, and Maddie and Tae. The event is free and open to the public.

The parade field opens at 3 p.m., with The 82nd Rock Band kicking things off at 4:30 p.m. Maddie and Tae take the stage at 6 p.m., Plain White T's will perform at 7:10 p.m. Flo Rida is at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

There will also be a parachute free-fall demonstration by the Golden Knights, a flag ceremony, food, beverages, and lights in the sky from fireworks.

CARY

The Town of Cary will host its July 4th Celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. The Cary Town Band will perform at 4:30 p.m. and the North Carolina Symphony will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The event will also feature fun activities for kids, food, and a live parachuting demonstration at Symphony Lake by the NC Veterans Corps.

Fireworks will immediately follow the concert at 9:25 p.m.

CHAPEL HILL

You can view the fireworks from Southern Community Park. Event parking opens at 7 p.m. Fireworks display is expected to begin at 9 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

FUQUAY-VARINA

The Independence Day Celebration will feature live music, food trucks, and fireworks on Monday, July 1.

The South Park gates open at 6 p.m., and fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

HOLLY SPRINGS

The Holly Springs Independence Day Celebration will take place at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park on Friday, July 5.

Live music, food trucks, games, and more will be available.

The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will start around 9:15 p.m.

GARNER

The Garner Independence Celebration includes food vendors, tours, music, and of course, fireworks.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Lake Benson Park. Parking onsite is free on a first-come basis.

ROLESVILLE

The Town of Rolesville's fireworks celebration will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Redford Place Park. Fireworks are expected to begin at 9:15 p.m.

SELMA

The Selma All-American Festival takes place in the Blackstone/Ormond's Plaza beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 1.

The event features food trucks, games, and live entertainment.

WAKE FOREST

The Fireworks Spectacular will happen Wednesday, July 3. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

WILSON

Gates open at 5 p.m. on the Wilson County Fairgrounds for their July 4th Fireworks Show starting at 9:00 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This list will be updated as we learn about more events.