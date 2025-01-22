Longtime North Carolina Rep. Joe John dies days after announcing resignation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Longtime Wake County state Rep. Joe John, who announced his resignation from the North Carolina General Assembly just a couple of days ago, has died.

John, a Democrat who represented northwestern Wake County, shared that he had received a terminal diagnosis of throat cancer from his doctors.

He was diagnosed with throat cancer in early December. John was 85.

Rep. Joe John.

"Today, we mourn the loss of a true servant leader of North Carolina, Rep. Joe John," North Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus Leader Sydney Batch said. "Rep. John's dedication to the people of our state, his tireless pursuit of justice, and his compassion for those he served leaves an indelible legacy that will continue to inspire generations of individuals called to lead.

"Rep. John exemplified what it means to serve with dignity and selflessness," Batch added. "From his years on the bench to the executive branch, to his service in the General Assembly, he brought integrity, wisdom, and humanity to every role he undertook. His leadership was always driven by a desire to uplift others, a true testament to his unwavering belief in the power of public service

John was first elected as a state representative in 2016 and served four consecutive terms. His upcoming term would have been his fifth.

He spent much of his life in the judicial field - as a state appeals judge, superior court judge, and district judge.

"Our hearts go out to Rep. John's family, friends, constituents, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him," Batch said. "May we honor his memory by continuing the work he so passionately championed, and by building a future rooted in the values he held dear."

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.