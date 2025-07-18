Francee Farms thankful to be local as soap business soars

Francee Farms makes soap, candles, body washes, lotions, and ice cream thanks to their goats in Rocky Mount.

Francee Farms makes soap, candles, body washes, lotions, and ice cream thanks to their goats in Rocky Mount.

Francee Farms makes soap, candles, body washes, lotions, and ice cream thanks to their goats in Rocky Mount.

Francee Farms makes soap, candles, body washes, lotions, and ice cream thanks to their goats in Rocky Mount.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- At Francee Farms, it's a family affair.

"Mother-in-law does soap, packaging. My son does cheese, ice cream, smoothies. Landon he does everything from feeding goats, to feeding chickens. My husband, he's the brains behind everything," said Lisa Chappell.

But of course, the goats are the stars of the show. They providing enough milk to create 27 varieties of soap, candles, body washes, lotions and 5 ice cream flavors. This wasn't always the plan for the Chappell family.

"We came here for my husband's work. We were just looking for about five acres of land to build a house on and we bought two goats to help clean up whatever was going on here," Lisa said.

Those goats proved to be a lifeline when Lisa and her husband were laid off from their jobs during the pandemic.

"We started the family business because we needed some income. So we started making a little bit of soap at a time," Lisa said.

And the demand soared. They went from making 9 bars of soap in each batch, to now making 54 bars a day and becoming the only grade A goat farm in the entire state.

"The state told us that we could not be grade A because there was no other in North Carolina and we said, 'nope, we're going to do it,'" Lisa said.

To maintain this grade, they have strict sanitation guidelines they follow to produce quality products to not only put on your body, but in it too.

"We don't want to go to the grocery stores and buy things that you can't read on the labels. Everything on our label is just there. It's five or six ingredients and that's it," Lisa said.

Making Francee Farms and their star goats proud to be North Carolina Made.

"We have so many people that come and can't get it anywhere else so I'm thankful to be local, thankful to be local," Lisa said.

If you'd like to try some of the products from Francee Farms, you can visit them at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh or click here.

