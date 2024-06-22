Dix Park Conservancy announces new initiative to bring more international artists to Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dix Park Conservancy (DPC) announced the launch of a new initiative Friday to bring more international artists to Raleigh.

The idea behind the initiative is to spotlight the importance of the arts in the Triangle. According to a press release, it will feature both local and globally known artists, as well as collaborations with the city and other organizations.

"Public art is the most accessible and inclusive art of all," Marjorie Hodges, the Dix Park Arts Task Force chair, said. "You don't have to buy a ticket. You can access it at any time, and most of the time, it's interaction.

The initiative kicked off with a celebration Friday, revealing a brand-new sculpture by visiting sculptor Dewitt Godfrey at the park.

It's called 'Attun'. Composed of 80 steel cylinders, the sculpture is 18 feet tall and 150 feet long.

"I am moved that my work will be part of this special, reimagined space for the diverse communities of Raleigh," Godfrey said in a press release.

Other upcoming art installations are sculptures by Lamar Whidbee, Mark Reigelman II, and a poem from Johnny Lee Chapman for the Gipson Play Plaza. According to the press release, each piece will be suited to "enhance the natural landscape and history of Dix Park."

Other initiative projects on the horizon include:

DPC will feature two troll sculptures by artist Thomas Doambo.

DPC is developing a public poetry project with Jaki Shelton Green. She is the first African American and third woman to be named as NC Poet Laureate.

DPC will partner with the Office of Raleigh Arts to develop an Artist in Residence program based on one of the park's renovated historic buildings.

