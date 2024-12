Man killed in Durham shooting

There is no suspect information at this time.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Durham.

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. this morning, near East Carver Street and Commons Boulevard.

Officers found a crashed vehicle with a man inside, who had been shot.

They say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.