Wake County launches new Behavioral Health Department

County leaders said the department is an effort to reduce barriers by connecting people to resources and the care they need.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County has launched a new Behavioral Health Department aimed at addressing local mental health and substance-use challenges.

"Transforming our behavioral health system is not just about providing services; it's about creating a foundation of equity, dignity and hope," said Wake County Manager David Ellis.

The number of people visiting emergency rooms in Wake County for mental health and substance-use treatment has risen more than 40 percent in the past five years, according to Wake County.

