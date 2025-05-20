Man who killed wife in Morrisville two years ago pleads guilty, sentenced to 13-16 years in prison

Michael Aaron Matthews pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder for killing his wife, Nabaruna Karamakar, in their home in April 2023. He received a sentence of 13-16 years in prison. In addition, he was recommended for mental and substance abuse treatment.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two years after a woman was shot and killed by her husband in Morrisville, he is now in prison after taking a plea deal.

Last week, Michael Matthews pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his wife Nabaruna Karmakar.

Morrisville Police say he shot Karmakar multiple times her inside their home on Seagrave Place on April 14, 2023. Police say after he killed Karmakar, Matthews tried to stage the crime scene to make it look like she died by suicide.

Monday a Wake County judge accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Matthews to a minimum of 13 years and a maximum of 16 years and nine months in prison.

Michael Aaron Matthews (Morrisville PD-April 2023)

He was also recommended for mental health and substance abuse treatment while serving his sentence.

As part of the deal, Matthews can not have any contact with Karmakar's family.

