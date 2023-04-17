A 40-year-old man from Morrisville is behind bars accused of shooting and killing his wife.

Husband makes first court appearance on charges he murdered his wife in their Morrisville home

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 40-year-old Morrisville man accused of shooting and killing his wife appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Investigators said Michael Aaron Matthews murdered his wife Nabaruna Karamakar, 33, at their home on Seagrave Place on Friday afternoon.

Karamakar earned a master's degree and Ph.D. in industrial engineering from NC State. She had worked at SAS for four years. Neighbors told ABC11 that Karamakar was a brilliant young woman and that the couple had lived together at the house for five years.

If convicted in the murder, Matthews could face the death penalty or life in prison.

In court Monday, Matthews told the judge he would hire his own attorney.

The judge announced that Matthews would remain locked up without bond for the time being.

While leaving the courtroom, Matthews waved to his mother and father. His mother blew him a kiss as he was escorted back to jail.

Matthews next court appearance is scheduled for May 8.