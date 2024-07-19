2 missing Florida children feared in danger and thought to be in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Florida children are possibly in danger and believed to be in North Carolina.

Caden Barber Jr. and Marina Baber are 7 and 9 years old respectively. Both children were last seen in Crawfordville, Florida, according to the Missing and Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse.

Investigators said they are believed to be in the custody of 31-year-old Tiffany Carroll traveling in a gray 2014 Toyota Camry with North Carolina tag VDY6102.

Investigators specifically said the three people are thought to be in Wake County, North Carolina.

Anyone with information about the children or Carroll should call 1-888-356-4774 or 911 immediately.