17-year-old Charlotte student killed in weekend drive-by shooting

CHAROLTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In Charlotte, the grieving parents of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting are seeking answers.

According to ABC11 affiliate WSOC, Navaeh Carter was on her way to a friend's house to drop off keys early on Saturday morning when someone fired at her car, killing the Monroe High School junior. Navaeh's family said she was not the target.

"She was a great student, my best friend, perfect daughter, beautiful," said Jamie Cureton, Navaeh's mother. "Nobody should be going through the pain that we're going through with losing our baby the way it happened."

Navaeh's parents said she had dreams of becoming a nurse.

"I'm never going to be at peace with it," said Cureton. "Whoever this is, you've shattered a beautiful person's dreams, all the hopes, the light of my life."

"You know, there cannot be babies out here getting killed like animals," her father said.

Navaeh's family and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives.

