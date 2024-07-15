Driver challenges the $9,000 increase in property tax value on car and wins in Durham Co.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details in a Troubleshooter investigation into the drastic increase in the property tax value on a Durham woman's car. Instead of just paying the higher rate, she took her fight to the county.

Shirley Davis got to plead her case to the Durham County Board of Equalization and Review. She's fighting her 2024 tax bill for her 2018 Honda.

She questioned, "How could it jump up $9,000 within one year?"

In 2023, the tax value on Davis's car was $8,000, in 2024 it's now more than $17,000. Davis appealed to Durham County Tax Administration, which lowered her property tax value to $15,473, but she still didn't think it was right and appealed again.

"I just wanted to let it go, but something just stayed in my spirit and just said, you know, you just keep going for this no matter what."

At the hearing on Monday, a representative with the Durham County Tax Administration explained they use data from the state who contracts with a third party, and personal property values are revalued each year based on the market value.

When Davis appealed, the county representative said they looked at what cars similar to Davis's that were listed for sale throughout the Triangle and the market value according to third-party car value websites. The county's final number was $11,000. Davis also pleaded her case, wanting an $8,000 value, as a dealership said they'd purchase it for that.

The review board voted and approved the $11,000 value since property tax values are based on the current market value, not what a dealership will pay you for your car.

"I'm satisfied. you know, it took a lot of effort and working on it, you know, to get where I am." Davis sees this as a win and since she appealed it went from more than $17,000 down to $11,000.

