Deadly shooting near 3 churches, child care center prompts pastors to speak out: 'Don't ignore it'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Church leaders are speaking out against gun violence after a deadly shooting happened in their Fayetteville community this Saturday.

Police confirm Carlos Person Jr. died at the hospital after they found him shot in the street. ABC11 Eyewitness News is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"It just makes me think how bad things are today seems like people don't have respect for life."

Pastor Godrey L. Deaver says it concerns him to see gun violence happening in his community--just a short walk away from his church, Mission Prayer Temple Church.

"You can say the least thing to people that spark them, you know, and it seems like it can set people off."

"It's really not a good thing because it could be anyone out there, a child, anyone else, any life that's taken from something like that," said Charles Cole, the Meadowood Community Watch Coordinator and a deacon at Mission Prayer Temple. "It's just devastating."

According to Fayetteville police, the deadly shooting happened on Amanda Circle.

Mission Prayer Temple is one of three churches--as well as a child care center--within walking distance of Amanda Circle where the deadly shooting happened Saturday.

Deaver and Cole urge more young people to get more involved with the watch group as they collaborate with the police.

"This thing is getting out of hand in some areas and trying to educate our people on some things that we could do to improve our neighborhood is what we would like to do," Cole said.

The leaders at Mission Temple say they're doing their best to inform people about crime and safety risks in the neighborhood, but ask people to be alert.

"Be aware of your surroundings when you come in, you know, notice people if you see people walking by, standing around a corner, say something to somebody, report those things, because we never know what people are up to nowadays," Deaver said.

"Don't just ignore it," Cole said. "This is important. Come out and see what's going on and see what we can help."

