New program lets students apply to dozens of NC colleges with one application

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several colleges, including those in the UNC System, are hosting a new program making it easier for prospective students to apply to schools.

The process is simple: the College Foundation of North Carolina is enabling any high school senior with a GPA of 2.8 or above to submit a streamlined application to community colleges and UNC schools.

Fayetteville State University is one of those schools.

"We may be exposed to prospective students who hadn't considered us previously so this is another layer for us to provide that access and allow them to see a closer glimpse of Fayetteville State University as an institution," said LaToya Floyd, the executive director of admissions for Fayetteville State University.

Floyd said the program, NC College Connect, could have a significant effect on students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"We want to make sure that they know that we have steps that are in place for every step of their journey," she said.

The College Foundation said public students who meet the requirements will get a letter in October with a QR code. After scanning that code, students will be brought to a digital portal where they can learn more about the colleges and programs they may be compatible with.

Floyd acknowledges that some students are concerned about the potential financial burdens of going to college. But she pointed out NC College Connect will introduce them to financial aid and scholarship options--opportunities that might change their mindsets.

"I do see the value in this program for prospective students," Floyd said. "To not only be considered by institutions that they hadn't thought of before but to also get the value proposition of why a higher education is important to their long-term goals."