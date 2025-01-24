NC Dept. of Labor, State Auditor announce end of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fallout continues in North Carolina after the president's executive order to end controversial Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives in the federal government.

On Thursday, Republican State Auditor Dave Boliek and Republican Labor Commissioner Luke Farley announced the end of DEI efforts in their offices.

"Effective immediately, I am ending the N.C. Department of Labor's (NCDOL) use of DEI metrics in evaluating the performance of the department's hardworking employees," Farley said. "From this point forward, we will hire and evaluate employees based on merit and on their ability to fulfill our mission to protect the health, safety and well-being of North Carolinians."

Boliek said he intended to "strike 'Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion' from internal policies at the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor.

"DEI is divisive and brings little-to-no return on investment of time and resources," Boliek said. "My goal in the Auditor's Office is to establish a professional workplace where individuals are valued and measured based on merit. Corporations across the country are abandoning DEI, as are colleges and universities, and it's time for the government to do the same."

Farley said he was directing the Office of State Human Resources to remove DEI as a core measurement for evaluating NCDOL employee performance.

"I am adding a performance measure related to safety and health which will ensure that we hold ourselves to the same standards that we expect and require of our state's employers," Farley said. "Ultimately, my goal is to hire and retain qualified, professional individuals who will provide excellent service to our state."

Boliek cited studies showing the negative effects of DEI policies, including one at Rutgers University showing DEI can "heighten racial suspicion, prejudicial attitudes, and authoritarian policing."