NC drivers get 2 more years to renew their driver's license after expiration date

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drivers in North Carolina can now wait two more years to renew their driver's license after its expiration date.

A temporary moratorium, initially proposed by the North Carolina Senate and signed into law by Governor Josh Stein last week, seeks to relieve the DMV from backlogs of appointments.

The change is effective immediately and runs through the end of 2027.

The grace period is not applicable to drivers who have had their license suspended, canceled or revoked and only applies to those with a Class C license.

This measure will prevent someone from getting a ticket for driving with an expired license in NC, but lawmakers said it probably won't do any good outside the state.

DMV Summer Hours

Starting this weekend through August 23, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will offer walk-in services at 20 locations on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointment will be needed.

Available services are driver license and ID card renewals, duplicates, address changes, REAL ID issuance, and road tests for those who have completed knowledge and written tests.