NC governor inauguration day filled with events, includes Inaugural Ball

January 1 is the official swearing-in ceremony and public inauguration events will happen on January 11 and 12.

January 1 is the official swearing-in ceremony and public inauguration events will happen on January 11 and 12.

January 1 is the official swearing-in ceremony and public inauguration events will happen on January 11 and 12.

January 1 is the official swearing-in ceremony and public inauguration events will happen on January 11 and 12.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's new governor Josh Stein has already taken the oath of office, but this weekend will be filled with events to commemorate the occasion of inauguration day.

The inauguration will be Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 10 a.m. A pre-program starts at 9 a.m. That is free to the public but those who wish to attend must request tickets.

A block party will then take place on Fayetteville Street, from Davie Street to the State Capitol. That is also free to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day is capped off with the Junior League of Raleigh hosting the Inaugural Ball. ABC11 will have special coverage of the event.

The Inaugural Ball is a nonpartisan fundraiser.

Stein's election

Stein was elected after a contentious race against opponent Mark Robinson, who was at the time, serving as the state's Lt. Governor.

Attorney General Josh Stein defeated Lt. Gov Mark Robinson to become the state's next governor, according to an ABC News projection.

Stein, like Cooper, catapulted from the attorney general's office to the Executive Mansion. The win makes Stein the first Jewish governor of the Tar Heel State.

