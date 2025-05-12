2 of 3 suspects involved in Garner kidnapping expected in court

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two of three NC kidnapping suspects are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Miguel Angel Duran Duran, 23, and Eleodoro Estrada-Hernandez, 37, are accused of abducting a mother and her 13-month-old baby from their Garner home at gunpoint earlier this month. Both face federal charges and are due in court at 10 a.m.

Authorities said they were told that three armed people wearing masks forced their way into a home on Buck Branch Drive in Garner and demanded money -- reportedly $1 million. When they didn't get any cash, the suspects tied up the husband with duct tape and took his wife and daughter, triggering a statewide AMBER Alert.

The FBI took Eleodoro "Leo" Estrada-Hernandez into custody in connection with the abduction of a Garner woman and baby.

According to court documents, the husband told investigators the suspects knew his name and the nickname of a family member.

Miguel and his sister Paola Duran Duran, 25, claimed Estrada-Hernandez promised them $100,000 to help him with a job, and stated stated they did not expect to find the mother and child at the residence.

The FBI has not confirmed these details and continues to investigate the motive.

The U.S. Attorney's Office reported that all three suspects, Mexican nationals, are in the U.S. illegally and are being held under ICE detainers.

