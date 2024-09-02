Here's what to expect on the road and in the road as you head home after Labor Day weekend

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The weather put a damper on Labor Day travel not just here in the Triangle but across the county.

Millions of people will hit the road and skies on Labor Day.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is expecting a record-breaking number of travelers over the next few days. TSA is preparing to screen over 17 million passengers between Monday and Wednesday.

On Sunday, there were at least 102 delays and nine cancellations.

See here for RDU flight statuses, including delays and cancelations.

Several people chose this mode of transportation, not just for this weekend but for the whole summer.

Travel tips

If you're traveling by car, the best time to hit the road Monday is anytime before 10 a.m. The worst time is between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

If you're headed to RDU:

The cell phone lot is just minutes from the terminals and a convenient place to wait for arriving guests.

Give your party 30 minutes from the time they land to pick up their luggage and get to the curb.

At RDU, you can use both levels to pick up people.

NC Weather

A few spotty showers may develop Monday mainly late morning across central North Carolina.

This comes after heavy thunderstorms late Sunday. According to ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart, Monday's rain will be nowhere near as widespread or potent as Sunday's storms.