Stranger who filed deed on $4M house ordered to get forensic evaluation: 'I hope for justice'

New details in the ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation on a stranger being able to get a warranty deed to a Raleigh man's multimillion-dollar home.

New details in the ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation on a stranger being able to get a warranty deed to a Raleigh man's multimillion-dollar home.

New details in the ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation on a stranger being able to get a warranty deed to a Raleigh man's multimillion-dollar home.

New details in the ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation on a stranger being able to get a warranty deed to a Raleigh man's multimillion-dollar home.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details in a Troubleshooter investigation where a stranger was able to get a warranty deed to a Raleigh man's multimillion-dollar home.

That stranger Dawn Mangum was back in court on Wednesday. Mangum appeared before a judge, charged with attempting to obtain property under false pretenses and now an added charge of forgery of deeds. Mangum has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

These charges stem from August when Mangum allegedly filed a warranty deed to Craig Adams' four-million-dollar North Raleigh home.

When ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson first talked with Mangum before she faced criminal charges, she said everything was done by law as she thought the property was in foreclosure and she believes by law you can claim an abandoned property. This week she also filed this affidavit of fact with the courts, stating she acted with honest intent, without deception, fraud, or malice in securing and managing said property.

The document also stated, "I deny any fraudulent intent, misrepresentation, or unlawful alteration of any deed, will, or legal document regarding the property in question." The homeowner, Craig Adams says foreclosure was noted on an online listing website, but it was a mistake and corrected.

SEE ALSO | Video shows woman charged with getting deed to $4M Raleigh home attempting to get more information

In court on Wednesday, the judge said the case cannot move forward until Mangum gets a forensic evaluation which a judge ordered to be done back in November. Judge Bryan Collins asked Mangum why it had not been done. He said, "Ms. Mangum a district court judge has ordered you to present yourself for a local forensic evaluation. You can either do that voluntarily or I can take you into custody and the sheriff will take you. When are you going to go?"

Judge Collins told Mangum if she failed to present herself for the evaluation by March 3rd, she would be taken into custody.

After court, Mangum left the courtroom, waving at our camera, and stated, "I hope for justice, you know." She did not answer when asked if she would get the evaluation done. Mangum's next court date is March 3rd.

The homeowner, Adams did sue Mangum civilly, and a judge ruled the deed she allegedly filed as fraud, and the judge also ordered Mangum to pay Adams legal fees.