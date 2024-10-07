North Carolina Museum of History closes for years-long renovations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of History is closing its doors.

Located in Raleigh on E Edenton St, the museum is shutting down for a major renovation expected to last two to three years.

According to the museum's website, the renovation will "usher a new era for the museum with reimagined exhibits and interactive experience" to get insights into the state's past.

The third floor closed in early June, while the first and second floors will close Monday. The museum shop will be open until December 29 during regular hours.

As construction continues, you can stay connected to virtual and in-person programs, newsletter updates and social media.

