NC State excited to get after it on first day of fall football camp

NC State welcomes a host of transfers on the offensive side of the ball to match with returning talent like KC Concepcion.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Entering his 12th season at NC State, Dave Doeren is the second longest-tenured head coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference only behind Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

Wednesday marked a dozen Doeren camp openers as the Wolfpack opened fall camp for the 2024 season.

Doeren and his players took the field just before 9 a.m. for Day 1.

"We were tested today, it was nice and hot," Doeren said. "Felt good out there. It was fun to see the guys run around."

"I'm excited to be back, said junior linebacker Sean Brown. "You know, you're going through the summer, you're just wishing for football to be back and just first thing going through my mind just, I'm glad to be back, I'm excited to be back, I'm glad to be with my brothers running around on the field."

The ACC just released its preseason poll, and it has the Wolfpack predicted to finish fourth behind Florida State, Clemson and Miami.

All of that will be sorted out in time, but for now, the Wolfpack was glad just to be back out on the field.

"You know, the minute you, as a head coach kind of put your phone in your locker and go outside and be part of football again is a great, great opportunity," Doeren said.

