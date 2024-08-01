Wolfpack defense looks to reload after key departures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State held its first day of fall football camp on Wednesday and the vibe around the Wolfpack is the amount of talent that's assembled on this team on the offensive side of the ball.

However, the defense has been what's made them a team that continues to finish in the top half of the Atlantic Coast Conference in recent years.

The guy behind that tough unit is defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.

The defense is a bit of a question mark going into the season. Gibson will have to figure out how to replace ACC Defensive Player of the Year Payton Wilson, but there are a several key players returning, including lockdown cornerback Aydan White and defensive lineman Davin Vann.

Gibson said Thursday that there are plenty of new guys on his defense, but he expects them to come along quickly.

"We have a standard here on defense," Gibson said. "We've been top 20 , top 25 defense for the last three years ... those guys have a lot to live up to and we don't hide behind it. I put it out there to them and then challenge them, you know, here's what was built before you and you know, our goal is to be better than we were a year ago."

One possible advantage for the Wolfpack -- they are the only team in the ACC to have the same defensive staff the past five seasons.

"There's a lot of work that needs to be done, but I feel good about these guys," Gibson said.