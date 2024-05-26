LIVE RADAR | Level 2 severe weather risk across the Triangle with chance for isolated tornado

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Memorial Day has a level 2 risk for severe weather, mainly in the evening. Gusty winds and large hail could be possible with the storms.

The primary impact of these storms will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and flooding downpours.

An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Towards the afternoon and evening hours, more convection develops primarily from the Triangle on eastward.

Looking Ahead

It looks like the humidity drops and cooler temperatures during the week.

Saturday is sunny and seasonable, while Sunday brings more clouds with a slight risk of showers and storms.

