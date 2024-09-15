Heavy rain, gusty winds to move across central North Carolina early this week

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Make sure to grab an umbrella early this week!

ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy said an area of low pressure offshore will move north across central North Carolina. There is a 50% chance of this turning into a tropical depression or storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Regardless, it's bringing heavy rain Monday through late Tuesday to our viewing area.

Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible with some areas experiencing more. Wind gusts are expected to reach 35 to 55 mph.

There is also an isolated tornado risk south and east of the Triangle Monday.

Looking Ahead

Our viewing area will experience brief drying on Wednesday.

Unsettled conditions are possible late in the week and into the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s, with lows in the 60s.