More dangerous heat this weekend, chance of storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's another day of dangerous heat.

The "feels-like" temperature is expected to exceed 105 degrees on Saturday afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms, featuring heavy downpours and strong winds as the primary concerns.

It's not expected to be as hot as yesterday, with a high of 98 degrees, which is still 7 degrees above average.

Friday, Raleigh experienced the hottest day ever recorded.

According to the National Weather Service, the high at Raleigh-Durham International Airport reached 106 degrees. The previous highest temperature recorded in Raleigh was 105 degrees. That happened in 1952, 1988, 2007 and 2012.

When you include humidity, Friday's feels like temperatures were even higher. ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the heat index also set a record.

It rose to 117.8 degrees, blasting past the previous record of 115.5 degrees set in 2010 and 2023.

Looking Ahead

There looks to be some relief.

Sunday is not expected to be as hot with a chance of scattered storms. As the cold front moves through the area, it will usher in the end of our heat wave. The cold front looks quick this morning, preventing daytime highs from reaching above 95 degrees. Temperatures are expected to hang around 90.

There is less chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said late this week, we could see some remnant moisture from Hurricane Beryl, increasing the potential of rain.