First Alert Day: Scattered storms late Monday in central NC; heat, humidity to ease midweek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain chances continue into the week after some weekend storms.

On Monday afternoon, expect an isolated storm, with a higher likelihood of scattered storms in the evening and overnight. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s in the Triangle, with the heat index surpassing 105.

Tuesday will begin with showers and storms in certain areas, but drier air will move in during the latter part of the day, bringing a noticeable drop in humidity.

Escape the heat

Cooling stations in Wake County will be open through at least Monday, July 21 to help people escape the heat. Sites normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations, and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Here is the schedule:

Wake County Public Libraries

Closing times vary for each library. Make sure to check online or call your local library.

Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers

These centers will not be open during the weekend, but will be open on Monday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh

Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh

Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

Western Regional Center, 111 James Jackson Ave., Cary

"Temperatures this high can be dangerous for anyone," said Darshan Patel, operations manager for Wake County Emergency Management. "It's important to find ways to keep cool during the hottest parts of the day, either by visiting a cooling station or taking a break in another air-conditioned space."