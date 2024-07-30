Isolated risk of severe storms late Tuesday ahead of heat wave

For the Triangle and much of central North Carolina, Tuesday carries a level 1 risk of isolated severe storms, expected in the late afternoon and evening.

The main threat is damaging winds.

It's warmer with temperature highs from the mid-80s to low-90s. The feels-like temperatures are in the low to mid-90s.

Looking Ahead



Wednesday through Friday is forecast to be the sixth heatwave of the year. The feels-like temperatures from 102 to 110 degrees are expected, with afternoon highs in the mid to high 90s.

A disturbance over the Ohio River Valley may bring a shower or storm Wednesday afternoon. However, most locations will remain dry.

Rain is also possible on Friday into the weekend ahead of a cold front.