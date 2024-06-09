Severe weather risk late Sunday south of Triangle

There is a severe weather risk late Sunday south of the Triangle.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Thunderstorms are expected later Sunday south of the Triangle.

A cold front will move across central NC, bringing those scattered showers and isolated storms from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The risk is higher along and south of US-64. The biggest threats are damaging winds and hail.

Before then, it looks hot and humid temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Looking Ahead

High pressure will build in from the central U.S. Monday. Temperatures will cool to seasonable levels reaching the mid-80s.

The heat and humidity will return Wednesday as temperatures soar over 90.

