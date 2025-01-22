People in impacted areas urged to stay home amid winter storm, dangerous cold

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Flanked by state officials, Governor Josh Stein addressed members of the media and North Carolinians ahead of the incoming wintry weather mix set to blanket much of North Carolina.

"One unfortunate reality of living in North Carolina is we have a lot of bad weather and when we have that weather, it gives us the experience to know what we need to do in anticipation of the storm," said Stein. The governor delivered remarks from the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Greensboro.

According to an official with knowledge of the situation, Stein was en route from western North Carolina where he was volunteering for the holiday weekend. He selected Greensboro to address the state as it was a location that would allow him to do so "sooner rather than later in getting the message out."

Stein urged residents to avoid being on the roadways Tuesday evening and heading into Wednesday as road conditions would be slick.

The governor also praised NCDOT and other responders for being well-positioned to address the incoming weather.

"These folks are always on their front toes, so they anticipated this storm last week and began their preparations," he said.

Stein also encouraged citizens to ensure they have enough food and water at their homes, double-check spare batteries, have working flashlights, and to avoid using the dishwasher and washing machine to protect the state's power grid.

"Put on an extra sweater, maybe turn your temperature so it's not quite as hot as you want it to be," added Stein. "We want to try to reduce the load demand on the grid for power."