Malfunctioning NC traffic signals will now flash red in all directions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The N.C. Department of Transportation is changing the flash mode for traffic signals when they malfunction.

They will all now flash red making it an all-way stop.

The department began modifying its traffic signals back in May so they will revert to a flashing red in every direction whenever there is a problem, such as an equipment failure.

"We are making this change to improve the safety of our intersections and provide a consistent display when the signal is not operating normally," said Nick Zinser with NCDOT.

Previously, the department used a yellow-red flashing mode when a signal malfunctioned.

The main corridor with the heavier traffic got a flashing yellow for drivers to cautiously proceed, while the side-street drivers received a flashing red.

The department will phase in this change over the next year as part of preventative maintenance.