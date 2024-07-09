Wake County a step closer to naming bridge for fallen deputy Ned Byrd

Deputy Byrd was killed in the line of duty in August of 2022.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is one step closer to naming a bridge in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy Ned Byrd.

County commissioners have approved a request from the sheriff's office to change the name of the Auburn-Knightdale road bridge.

Wake County Sheriff's Office will now submit the request to the department of transportation.

In August of that year, Byrd was on patrol with his beloved K9 Sasha when he pulled over to check out suspicious activity.

Two brothers are accused of ambushing him, allegedly shooting Byrd three times in the head and once in the chest.