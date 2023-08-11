1 year ago, Deputy Ned Byrd was killed in the line of duty

Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, marks one year since Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, marks one year since Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Byrd was investigating a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road when he was ambushed and killed.

Two brothers are behind bars charged with Byrd's murder.

Byrd's friends have organized two events this weekend to honor his memory.

On Saturday, Roll For Ned will take place at PNC Arena. It's a free Brazilian jiu-jitsu and self-defense seminar.

Byrd loved to train in martial arts and self-defense. In fact, several black belt instructors, who trained with Byrd, will be at Roll For Ned to share their expertise.

On Sunday, the Ned Bryd Memorial Triathlon will take place in Raleigh. This particular triathlon is unique because it includes CrossFit, jiu-jitsu and mountain biking.

It starts at 9 a.m. at Iron District CrossFit.