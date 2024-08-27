Carolina Panthers prepare for roster cuts as NFL deadline looms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tuesday is one of the most dreaded days in the NFL. By 4 p.m., all teams must cut their roster from 90 to 53 players.

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales said they plan to have one-on-one conversations with each cut player.

The most difficult, he said, will be at wide receiver, which he called the "strongest group we have on this team."

Diontae Johnson, acquired in an offseason trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Adam Thielen are the projected starters, but the team is also high on first-round draft pick Xavier Legette from South Carolina and former second-round picks Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall after both had strong camps.

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is coming off a good season and has looked solid as a returner, but is dealing with a foot injury that could complicate his status. He's expected to meet with a medical specialist this week.

Canales said there is a possibility the Panthers could keep seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster.

"That group showed up at this camp, and they all to a man did something that got our attention," Canales said. "We have to definitely look at the whole roster and say, how many can we afford to keep in that position?"

The bearer of bad news will most likely be General Manager Dan Morgan.

The Panthers' first game is September 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

