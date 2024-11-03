Carolina Hurricanes (7-2) face off against Washington Capitals (8-2)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Carolina Hurricanes (7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs Washington Capitals (8-2, in the Metropolitan Division)
They face off Sunday at 5 p.m. in Raleigh.
SPORTSBOOK LINE
Hurricanes -231, Capitals +188; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE
The Washington Capitals seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Carolina has a 7-2 record overall and a 2-0-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have gone 7-1-0 when scoring three or more goals.
Washington is 8-2 overall and 5-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have a 3-0-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.
INJURIES
Hurricanes: None listed.
Capitals: None listed.
------
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.