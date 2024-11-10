Carolina Hurricanes play the Vegas Golden Knights following Martinook's 2-goal game

PARADISE, NV -- Carolina Hurricanes (10-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-3-2, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Jordan Martinook's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Hurricanes' 6-4 loss.

Vegas is 8-0-0 at home and 9-3-2 overall. The Golden Knights have allowed 43 goals while scoring 61 for a +18 scoring differential.

Carolina has a 10-3 record overall and a 5-2-0 record on the road. The Hurricanes have given up 34 goals while scoring 54 for a +20 scoring differential.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel has four goals and 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Alexander Holtz has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has scored eight goals with 15 assists for the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.8 assists, 1.8 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES

Hurricanes: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

