NCCU to reveal choice as new chancellor of Durham HBCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University will reveal its pick Thursday as the new chancellor of the Durham HBCU.

Chancellor Johnson Akinleye announced in January that he would retire in June.

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors will elect the new chancellor, who will then address the NCCU and Durham community at 10 a.m. in the NCCU Student Center Event Hall at 500 Nelson Street.

The successful candidate will be the university's 13th chancellor.

UNC System President Peter Hans said in April that prior experience at a Historically Black College or University would be a plus but not a requirement.