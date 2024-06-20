NC Department of Transportation developing new method to reduce hydroplaning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some sections of pavement will soon look different on I-40 in Johnston County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation and university research partners are developing a new method to enhance skid resistance along the state's highways.

The DOT said a " shotblasting " strategy is being evaluated and will generate more texture on the pavement surface to allow for better drainage during wet weather and enhance frictional force between the tire and pavement.

According to the department, the shotblasting machine collects dust and contaminants during the process and does not use chemical products or wastewater.

The DOT said the new method will help reduce hydroplaning incidents.

This method has been used on new pavement set to open to traffic soon between southeast Raleigh and Clayton. At that time drivers will be able to see discoloration in the asphalt.

