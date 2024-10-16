Election preparations underway as NC early voting kicks off Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolinians will soon be able to cast their vote as early voting begins on Thursday.

"I'm so nervous because I feel like this is a really, really important election," Melissa Lozoff said.

For Lozoff, early voting is her preferred method, and she's eager to do it this week.

"It just gives you so much more flexibility and time," Lozoff said. "There's not usually very long waits or lines."

In Georgia, early voting kicked off on Tuesday with record-breaking numbers, according to state officials.

In Durham County, director of elections Derek Bowens expects to see record turnout as well across the battleground state.

"We expect a very busy day, possibly even a record-breaking day here in Durham County and across our state," Bowens said. "We're hoping to see around 130,000 people come and show up early and certainly drill down on the number of people that will plan to vote on Election Day, so we expect to break 2020 numbers."

Voters will head to the polls with some new things to keep in mind, such as no more grace period for absentee ballots, meaning absentee ballots will need to be received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, and new voter ID rules.

"Voters that are voting by mail will be required to provide a photocopy of their ID ... and there are many options for that with their ballot packet," Bowens said.

Voters can also fill out an ID exception form that accompanies their ballot if they're unable to provide identification.

With less than 24 hours to go until early voting begins, Bowens said all 12 of their sites in Durham County including at the Durham County Main Library, are set up and ready to go.