Governor's inaugural ceremony, block party canceled, ball postponed because of wintry weather threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Inaugural Committee announced Wednesday that the inaugural ceremony and block party scheduled for Saturday and the open house scheduled for Sunday have been canceled because of the forecasted winter storms across the state.

The Junior League of Raleigh later announced that it made the "difficult decision" in consultation with the Governor's Office to postpone three 2025 Governor's Inaugural Ball events. The Council of State Reception, Gala Presentation, and Inaugural Ball, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; and 9 p.m. Saturday, will be celebrated at an event later in the spring.

The committee is exploring options to reschedule the block party.

The Thursday night Celebrate North Carolina event at CAM and Friday's First Lady's Luncheon at the North Carolina Museum of Art will proceed as scheduled.

The Junior League of Raleigh said it will contact all ticket holders for the postponed events to make appropriate adjustments.

Stein has already taken the oath of office, but this weekend was supposed to be filled with events to commemorate the occasion.

PBS NC will carry a stream of Gov. Josh Stein's inaugural address at 11 a.m. Saturday.

