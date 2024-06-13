Section 8 scam uses fake link on Facebook to steal information, NC Housing Finance Agency warns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC Housing Finance Agency issued a warning to North Carolinians seeking a Section 8 Housing Voucher after an online scam was found on social media.

The scam is presented as a fraudulent Facebook page, and made to look like the NC Housing Finance Agency's Facebook account. It encourages people to provide information through a fake link -- or pay a fee to access the vouchers or get on a waitlist.

"The NC Housing Finance Agency is not affiliated with this account, the flier, or the scam and does not endorse any such solicitation," The agency said in a statement.

For more information about Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers visit here.

Anyone who may have been affected is encouraged to file a police report and file a report with the Federal Trade Commission and the North Carolina Attorney General.