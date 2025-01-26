NC Museum of Natural Science hosts 24th annual African American Cultural Celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black History Month has officially kicked off in the Triangle.

The 24th annual African American Cultural Celebration was held at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. Visitors of all ages and backgrounds had the opportunity to explore the issues, icons, arts, and more that are related to the total experience of black people in the state.

The event was the first time the celebration was held at the Natural Sciences Museum. There were several partnerships to help make this event a success - including students from Elizabeth City State University helping to document the event.

"We are used to having it in the Museum of History. It has a different feel. It is exciting too because it's bringing together people to see African American culture and the natural sciences," said NC African American Heritage Commission Chairperson Dr. Valerie Ann Johnson.

"It's an awesome event. Coming from eastern North Carolina, sometimes we miss information. So, if you hear about it put it on your calendar. Bring your kids, it's a great learning opportunity for them," said Elizabeth City State University Assistant Professor Clarence Goss Jr.