Cumberland County community mourns young teacher fatally shot in her sleep: 'She was so kind'

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hope Mills community is grieving after a young teacher was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at her home earlier this week.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on Jockey Whip Lane on Tuesday just after 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old NyAsia Blue with a gunshot wound.

Police said multiple rounds were fired into the home. Blue died at the scene.

A friend told ABC11 Blue was shot in her sleep.

Authorities said a dark SUV was seen leaving the scene, but the make and model are unknown at this time.

Blue's death is leaving a void in the community, as she was an assistant teacher at Ms. Jo's Child Care in Parkton. Signs and purple balloons could be seen honoring Blue's memory.

Candice Chavis, a family friend, said Blue loved children and was passionate about her career as an educator.

"She was so kind and sweet, had the biggest smile and she was also very funny...She had a great personality," Chavis said.

Family and friends have launched an online fundraiser to raise money for Blue's funeral.

Police Chief Stephen Dollinger told ABC11 it's unknown exactly what the motive was behind the shooting. However, he now says the department doesn't think the shooting was random and that the suspect was targeting one of the several people who live in the home.